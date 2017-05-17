Trump Considering Joe Lieberman For FBI Director

This would be the icing on the cake for a career marked by disgrace. As some have noted, Lieberman is presently a special counsel at a law firm representing one Donald J. Trump. It's not expected to happen, as Lieberman hasn't got the experience, but if it does this would be just another indication we've really gone down the rabbit hole.

Source: The Hill

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) is among the candidates President Trump is considering for FBI director, the White House said Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump is meeting in the afternoon with the ex-Connecticut senator and three other possible replacements for ousted FBI Director James Comey at the White House.

Unlike past FBI directors, Lieberman has no experience as an FBI agent or as a federal judge or prosecutor. The Democrat-turned-Independent was Connecticut attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1988.

Lieberman endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is also meeting with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating (R) and former FBI official Richard McFeely.