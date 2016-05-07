Trump Rewards James Comey By Retaining Him As FBI Director

I don't think it comes as a surprise to anybody that President Trump is going to keep on James Comey as Director of the F.B.I.

The NY Times reports that Comey told his agents the president asked him to stay on.

Comey is directly responsible for getting Trump elected at the end of the campaign cycle by releasing his damaging letter to Congress that held no importance other than to smear Hillary Clinton.

Many Republicans even admitted that Comey damaged the reputation of the FBI and should never have acted. When Fox News' Jeanine Pirro and blasts Comey for interfering in the election and Judge Napolitano refers to him as J.Edgar Comey, I'd say there's bipartisan support for condemning Comey's actions.

This also comes when several Trump associates are being investigated over ties to Russia.

I wonder of Rudy Giuliani will be leaking information on those investigations on Fox News also?

If you're still uncertain about the impact of Comey's letter, Donald Trump's pollster confirmed how much Comey's letter changed the course of the election.