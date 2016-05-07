Trump Rewards James Comey By Retaining Him As FBI Director
I don't think it comes as a surprise to anybody that President Trump is going to keep on James Comey as Director of the F.B.I.
The NY Times reports that Comey told his agents the president asked him to stay on.
Comey is directly responsible for getting Trump elected at the end of the campaign cycle by releasing his damaging letter to Congress that held no importance other than to smear Hillary Clinton.
Many Republicans even admitted that Comey damaged the reputation of the FBI and should never have acted. When Fox News' Jeanine Pirro and blasts Comey for interfering in the election and Judge Napolitano refers to him as J.Edgar Comey, I'd say there's bipartisan support for condemning Comey's actions.
This also comes when several Trump associates are being investigated over ties to Russia.
I wonder of Rudy Giuliani will be leaking information on those investigations on Fox News also?
If you're still uncertain about the impact of Comey's letter, Donald Trump's pollster confirmed how much Comey's letter changed the course of the election.
In the final week after FBI director James Comey released a vague letter saying that the agency was examining new emails found on Anthony Weiner’s computer, the husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Benenson said that Clinton’s defectors just didn’t come back.
“Ours were coming back after the third debate,” Benenson said of the Clinton defectors. “We had actually solidified our lead for a period of days after that debate. Comey happens on that Friday, eleven days out, and that’s when we see—our defectors leave, their defectors get loyal and that keeps moving and probably in the end tips the balance.”
Fabrizio completely agreed with him, saying if one didn’t understand the polling fluctuations, “you’d think the bottom fell out.”
The groups Fabrizio was tracking, specifically “Trump targets”—a cohort which they consistently tried to sway from supporting Johnson and/or Clinton—drastically decreased in the final week after the Comey letter. They all essentially came home.
