You Mean They Lied? Trump Campaign Had 18 Or More Undisclosed Russian Contacts

Trump has repeatedly stated that neither he nor anybody from his campaign has ties with Russia, but in another breaking news story - Reuters tells a different tale.

Not only was Michael Flynn in contact with Putin's people, but Reuters reports that other Trump campaign advisors were also in contact with Russia as well.

Michael Flynn and other advisers to Donald Trump’s campaign were in contact with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race, current and former U.S. officials familiar with the exchanges told Reuters.

One could say the timing of these contacts aligned perfectly within the time frame when hackers began their assault on Hillary.

The 18 calls and electronic messages took place between April and November 2016 as hackers engaged in what U.S. intelligence concluded in January was part of a Kremlin campaign to discredit the vote and influence the outcome of the election in favor of Trump over his Democratic challenger, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

USA TODAY documented on March 2nd, 2017, the Trump team had issued at least 20 denials of contact with Russia.