And I'm SURE Sarah Huckabee Sanders subbing for Spicey the rest of the week has NOTHING to do with Melissa McCarthy hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, right?

Right?

Good luck with that, White House.

Let us know what lies you notice most and what might be the SNL cold open anyway.

(Cecily Strong + the SNL wig department geniuses can make a great Huckabee Jr. Just saying.)