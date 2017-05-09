Sen. Orrin Hatch Smacks Down Moochers For Wanting 'Every Dime They Can Be Given'

Senator Orrin Hatch wants all the moochers in this country to know he's got his eye on you, and he wants you to know he's going to do everything he can to make sure you don't have access to decent health care or for your kids to have enough to eat.

Because we are ALL moochers, says the man who has spent the last 40 years of his life on the public payroll.

On his way out from a meeting about health care initiatives -- a meeting no Democrats were invited to attend -- Hatch was asked whether the public's reaction to the House bill will be a factor in their deliberations.

He replied, "The public wants every dime they can be given. Let's face it, once you get them on the dole, they'll take every dime they can."

DAMN YOU MOOCHERS ANYWAY. This guy has been on the public dole for decades now, but YOU ARE THE MOOCHERS.

"We've got to find some way of getting things under control or this country and your future is going to be gone," he scolded.

I suppose this might be a bad time to suggest that there's not much of a future for young people who suffer from diabetes or other pre-existing conditions under the Republican vision for health care. I'm sure Hatch would think that's mooching, too, am I right?

Senator Patty Murray gently corrected Senator Moocher. "Certainly, we don't call people who need health care people who are on the dole," she chided.

Honestly, that's nice but it's not enough. When a man who has been on the public dole for four decades calls people who need health care moochers, he deserves far worse. Something like mockery in the public square while standing there in his magic underwear. That's a start, anyway.