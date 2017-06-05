Smerconish Thinks 'The Left' Shouldn't Get So 'Angry'

The only excuse for Michael Smerconish is, someone puts and extra hundred bucks in his paycheck every time he says "equivalent."

Yep, that "both sides" dollar is a good dollar! Ask Smerconish, Matthew Dowd, Ron Founier

And this guy:

@jonfavs @MMAmy120 The referee says that's fair because have no fear that Democrats but Trump might be mean to us. pic.twitter.com/xzP2b3P0cB — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) May 4, 2017

And hey, don't say these guys don't earn their money. Both Siderism gets harder to do every day. Take this clip from Smerconish above, in which he literally makes the argument that

The Left being so angry (just like the Tea Party was in 2010?) is going to drown out their message!

Perhaps Michael has forgotten the entire Bush Administration? When all our "vituperative foul-mouthed blogging" somehow "got in the way" of our message that Bush-Cheney lied us into war and collapsed the economy?

Sure we're mad about Trump-Russia, the rape of the environment, harm to immigrants, and a government that only serves the wealthy that we get really angry about on the Left.

But our anger isn't the same as the Alex Jones rage rants about conspiracies that don't exist. Both sides don't, no matter how much CNN pays Michael Smerconish to say it. They pay Jeffrey Lord and Kayleigh McEnany, to make deeper excuses for Donald Trump.

And this AHCA bill is another beast altogether.

Somehow I don't think the "message" that some of us are going to pay thousands of dollars more for health insurance if we are over 50 or have ever had anything wrong with our bodies is going to be "lost" in the white hot fury that is merely being expressed by citizens who are consumers of healthcare in America first and "The Left" at some point down the line.

Losing your kids' health insurance because billionaires need those tax cuts is not going to be "drowned out" by an angry tone. Tone? Are you kidding?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Something about worrying about impending untreated disease leading to death focuses the mind. And right now I am really super focused on how Michael Smerconish is trying to cover up for ONE political party who wants to do that to me, my family, and 24 million other Americans.

We're not angry, Michael. We're fighting back. Get used to it.