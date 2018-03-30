On The Colbert Show, Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton

Many of us are very worried at the thought of John Bolton as Trump's national security adviser. But Stephen Colbert has taken some of that away, as he presented "Bolton Sings Bolton" -- Michael Bolton singing the words of a recent WSJ editorial by John Bolton.

It's... kind of soothing. Like maybe his homicidal policies aren't as bad as we thought! (Although I'm sure Stephen Colbert doesn't believe that for a minute.)

And neither do we. But for a minute, we could laugh about it.