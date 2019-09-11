Stephen Colbert: A Stupid President Saves Us From A Smart Warmonger

A gleeful Stephen Colbert didn't mince words about John Bolton's firing last night:

“I have never been more grateful for the president’s pettiness and stupidity because today he was stupidly petty enough to save us from a very smart warmonger,” he said.

“Trump goes through staffers like a high 17-year-old goes through Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.”

Colbert said we knew this would happen eventually, ”because while Trump was “very down on our Middle Eastern wars,” Bolton “had never seen a patch of sand he didn’t want to make glow.”

He also mentioned that the New York Times reported that one senior official recalled the president joking, “If it was up to John, we’d be in four wars now.”

Imitating Trump, Colbert said, “And I can’t have that, I’m already in so many wars. I got trade war, cupcake war, I’m in a flame war with Chrissy Teigen, and ‘World War II, what if the Nazis had won?’”