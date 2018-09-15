Stephen Colbert Defends Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson From Michael Avenatti

Via Huffington Post, Stephen Colbert tells the public to "let Tucker Carlson alone!"

“Do you think he likes being a hypocrite? No, but it’s part of his job," Colbert said.

"Yes, over the years, Tucker has debased himself. He has degraded his reputation by saying disgusting things with his mouth all in front a camera for the cheap thrills of an audience of old men just for a few dollars, but he needed the money.

"Look, all I’m saying is being Tucker Carlson is a legitimate profession. You just shudder to think of your children growing up to do it. He’s somebody’s little boy.”