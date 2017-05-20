Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach--God Give Me Strength

We are an instant gratification society. We saw the craziness of Donald Trump on the campaign trail, the lies, the pandering, the busting of norms and we're impatient for the rest of the media (and country) to catch up to us. If I had a dime for every post on social media wondering why we haven't impeached the Orange One yet, I could retire now very comfortably.

But the truth is, you gotta be patient. Impeachment is not an overnight event. The investigation is still fairly young. And my fear is that we are so focused on the instant gratification of an unlikely impeachment that we're missing the forest for the trees. Let us not stop going to town halls to demand to keep our health care. Let us not stop advocating for women's rights, and LGBT rights, and civil rights. Let's fight for clean water and clean air. Let's fight to not privatize our schools and prisons. Let us not focus on the 2020 presidential elections and instead, focus on the 2017 gubernatorial races and the 2018 congressional mid-terms where we can flip the majority back to the Dems. In fact, let's focus on obstructing Trump's policies by getting as many Democrats at the municipal, state, and congressional levels that we can.

I get the yearning for the satisfaction of having Trump perp walked out of the White House. I want it too. But please, give us the strength to see what's important and what's a shiny distraction on the Sunday shows.

So what's catching your eye this morning?