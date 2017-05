And remember folks, it's not the crime, it's the cover-up.

This video shows the Trump White House morphing into the Kremlin, with audio of the so-called President lying about his phone calls to Russia.

Because he's a liar and a Kremlin patsy.

I knew the night Trump was elected that one thing we could count on in the coming turmoil was that the art would be awesome. It always is in times of oppression. Rest in that, folks.