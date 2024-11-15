Convict Larry Householder Plans On Asking Felon For Pardon

Larry Householder, the disgraced former Ohio Speaker of the House, is currently serving the second year of his 20-year sentence for the biggest bribery scandal in Ohio history. However, the prison's baloney sandwiches must not be agreeing with Householder, sine he is trying almost everything and anything to get out. His latest idea, get Fuhrer-Elect Orange Felon to grant him a pardon:

Householder’s attorney Scott Pullins on Monday told FOX 8 News via email his firm is “aggressively pursuing all avenues” to bring the former lawmaker “home to his family,” though he noted it is “very early in the process.” Householder has appealed his federal conviction to Ohio’s Sixth Circuit appellate court, which is now preparing to hear oral arguments in the case, Pullins said Monday. Attorneys are also planning to ask incoming president Trump for clemency, including pardons for Householder’s crimes and commutation of his sentence, closer to when Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

The whole thing is rather ridiculous since Householder has been charged with numerous crimes on the state level of illegally using over a million dollars of his campaign fund to pay for his federal legal defense. He might as well save his money for his canteen purchases. It's gonna take a lot of potato chips and candy bars to get him through another 18 years.