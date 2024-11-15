Ron Johnson: There's No Nominee Too Slimy For Me To Support

Senator Ron Johnson has once again proven that there is no depth he won't stoop to for his Fearless Leader, the Orange Felon.
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 15, 2024

Senator Ron Johnson has already proven himself time and time again to be the sycophant's sycophant. When The Orange Felon or the Russian Tyrant Putin tell him to jump, he asks how high. When they tell him to kneel, he's already groveling in the dirt. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he is willing to defend and all of The Felon's nominees for his administration.

When he appeared on ABC for an interview to discuss Felon's laughable choices, RoJo did what was expected of him:

That would be up to the president. I mean, he got the votes. He is the president-elect. He has more than 75 million Americans voting for him, voting for a very bold agenda to take our country off the destructive path that the Radical Leftists and the Democrat Party put us on, focusing on America first, growing our economy, utilizing our energy resources, ending the endless wars. So again, he's in the driver's seat. It's his choice to determine who he wants to staff his administration with. And again, my bias would be to support his nominees unless there's something just prohibitive in their backgrounds.

But therein is the rub. Not above committing election fraud, breaking scores of ethics rules and lying about it all, nothing is too prohibitive for RoJo, not even being a child rapist like Matt Gaetz:

Nothing like adding a little false equivalency to fuel the fires of bigotry. Being a transwoman is nothing like being a child rapist. Furthermore, one of those women was a respected military doctor and the other didn't even need confirmation.

But sleazebags of a feather are gonna stick together. We'll get to see what life is like when a crime syndicate takes over an entire country instead of just some two-bit gang turf.

