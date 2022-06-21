Stop Me If This Sounds Familiar: Ron Johnson On Why He's Running

Why did Ron Johnson break his promise to only run for two terms?

“I didn’t want to do this. I was happy, twelve years and go home. My wife really didn’t want me to do this, but we’re both patriots and when we started opening up after COVID, as I’m going around the state, and people are coming up to me with tears in their eyes, streaming down their cheeks, 'you gotta run. You gotta help us save this country,' ” he said.

Oh, and he left out the part where they call him "sir."

Last year, he blamed Democrats for making him break his promise!

Ron Johnson breaks his promise and blames Democrats for his "need" to run for another Senate term. pic.twitter.com/kmLMtKz12K — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 23, 2021

By the way, next week will be the fourth anniversary of his famous pilgrimage to Moscow, where the Koch lapdog spent the July 4th holiday with his pals, sucking up to oligarchs and tyrants. As one traditionally does on Independence Day!

#PartyOfTreason These are the 8 Senators who spent the 4th of July--our country's birthday--in Moscow. Trump and his cronies paved the way for this invasion, and gave Putin a green light at every turn. pic.twitter.com/P8IVTH41lH — Cathy Voisard 🆘 🌊 (@ZPoet) March 11, 2022

So why WAS @SenRonJohnson in Russia on The 4th of July? https://t.co/lNhevs5NpJ — ☮️Mrs. Judith G. Anderson ☮ (@ladygingermint) June 15, 2022

Coincidentally, from Politico two years ago:

Among the Democrats’ concerns is that a Senate investigation being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has become a vehicle for “laundering” a foreign influence campaign to damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to two people familiar with the demand. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the all-Congress briefing Monday, citing “specific” intelligence that a foreign influence operation targeted lawmakers to “launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity.” Though the letter did not mention the Johnson investigation, it included a classified addendum that the two sources say identified the probe as one of the sources of their concern.

Russian Ron: Asset, or agent? You decide!