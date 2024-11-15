Is Trump's Rise To Power A Result Of THIS?

Our media and concept of "free speech" must be strengthened by reforming laws around both.
By Cliff SchecterNovember 15, 2024

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bnPie08XoU

How the hell did we get here? Donald Trump, president... again. After doing the worst job of any POTUS--including a few dead ones--last time; chaos, dysfunction, corruption and so much more. So how did he do it?

The answer's not what you may think. Listen as I discuss with the former/final White House Correspondent for Playboy Magazine, Brian Karem--who famously got Trump on the record admitting he might not accept the results of the 2020 election (which made an appearance in Jack Smith's legal brief)-- an essential subject if we're to have a democracy. How our media and concept of "free speech" must be *strengthened* by reforming laws around both, or we have little chance of making a democratic comeback. We must combat disinformation and bias, and Brian and I explain how.

