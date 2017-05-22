Trump Embarrasses Nation: 'I Never Said Word 'Israel' To Russians'

He said what?!?

During a photo op where there was no cause to say anything whatsoever, Donald Trump opened his Yuge Piehole (tm) and told the world that he "never said 'Israel'" to the Russians in the Oval Office.

The look on Benjamin Netanyahu's face.



This will be taught in history classes for decades to come. Bay of Pigs will be forgotten. Watergate a footnote. Mark your calendars and save the newspapers, kids. The so-called president of the United States outed an ally as the source of intelligence he shared with a hostile foreign power. But it was about him NOT sharing it in the Oval Office when he shared the intelligence itself.

The Trump family better hope a diagnosis of latent syphilis or dementia is to follow, because otherwise there is NO excuse for this diarrhea of the mouth. And this moment destroys the Trump name forever.

He is dangerously stupid or really sick and needs to be removed from office.

PS I blame Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Reince Priebus, the entire Republican Party and all the cable news outlets who ran empty Trump podiums for hours on end. You are all complicit.