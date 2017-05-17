Trump Silent On Peaceful Protester Beatings By Foreigners

A demonstration outside the Turkish Embassy in northwest Washington led to nine people being injured, and two arrested pic.twitter.com/6SQTlQAUaa

As Turkey's dictator president Recip Erdogan visited the Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C. yesterday, a crowd of peaceful protesters gathered. Some carried signs while others carried flags representing the Syrian Kurdish Party (PYD). The PYD is a Democratic Christian Party at odds with Erdogan's Muslim dictatorship.

In the video, Erdogan's bodyguards can be seen kicking and punching men and women. An old man was beaten to the ground and then kicked until the nation's Park Police broke up the fight. According to The Guardian, at least nine people were hospitalized while only 2 arrests were made. The video clearly shows at least a dozen Turkish nationals beating the protesters.

Readers may recall a similar incident with Erdogan's bodyguards in 2016 during the Obama administration. The Turkish dictator's bodyguards attempted to remove journalists from the event at the Brookings Institute when Erdogan spoke at the Nuclear Security Summit. President Obama did not have a formal reception scheduled with Erdogan but agreed to a last minute dinner with him. Obama's deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes condemned the violence and stated that the administration supported the rights of journalists not only in the U.S. but in Turkey as well.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted that he was greatly honored to host the dictator at the White House.

It was a great honor to welcome the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the @WhiteHouse today! pic.twitter.com/4BWjOCgnNv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Neither Trump or his administration have commented on the beating of peaceful protesters by Erdogan's goons. The dictator wannabe's silence on this gross display of violence on American soil against people expressing their 1st Amendment right to freedom of speech signals his approval of such behavior and the decline of our democracy!