Sen. Mitt Romney Attacks Trump, Calls For Senate Hearings On Syria 'Deal'

I wrote last week that Sen. Mitt Romney is quietly working behind the scenes to persuade Republican senators to support Trump's impeachment. Yesterday, on the Senate floor, he publicly laid the foundation by making a sharply critical speech in which he implied Trump simply got rolled by Erdogan into his shocking Syria withdrawal.

He said the so-called deal abandoned our allies and left Assad and Russia in a much stronger position in the region and he wants to know why.

“It’s been suggested that Turkey may have called America’s bluff, telling the president they are coming no matter what we did. If that’s so, we should know it. For it would tell us a great deal about how we should deal with Turkey, now and in the future,” Romney said.

But wait, there's more.

“Are we so weak and inept diplomatically that Turkey forced the hand of the United States of America? Turkey? I believe that it’s imperative that public hearings are held to answer these questions, and I hope the Senate is able to conduct those hearings next week.”

So a Republican senator is saying that Trump was led around by his nose by a country that isn't really seen as a world power. Well, we know that Trump, like most bullies, withers in the face of a bigger bully. So people are dying due to his incompetence.