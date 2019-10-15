US Camp In Syria Taken Over By Russian Mercenaries

Extraordinary videos coming out of Syria in the wake of the American pullout.

Source: Business Insider

A video shows the inside of a US military camp overtaken by Russian mercenaries working with Syrian forces, shortly after American troops abandoned it.

US forces left the Manbij camp in northern Syria early Tuesday following an October 6 directive from President Donald Trump to leave a coalition with the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the terrorist group ISIS. A spokesman for the US operation confirmed the departure on Tuesday.

The US's decision to pull out gave Turkish forces the green light to invade Syria on Wednesday and drive out the SDF, which contains Kurdish fighters. Turkey considers the Kurds terrorists and has long vowed to destroy them. Over the weekend, the SDF allied with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government to fight the Turkish offensive.