'Dead Flies': Pat Robertson Quotes Bible To Say Trump's Syria Policy Stinks

Pat Robertson never met a holy war he didn't like. And now he's fighting with Trump, who he claimed yesterday may be "losing the mandate of heaven" by abandoning the Kurds in Syria.

Pat's going Old Testament on Donald Trump's abandonment of our Kurdish allies.

Robertson quoted from Ecclesiastes: "As dead flies give perfume a bad smell, so a little folly outweighs wisdom and honor."

And using both the carrot and the stick, Robertson ended with flattery for the so-called president.

"I hope our dear president will take that verse to heart."

Good luck with that, Pat.