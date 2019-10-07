Politics
Pat Robertson: Trump May 'Lose The Mandate Of Heaven' Over Kurd Abandonment

But will Robertson limit himself to sternly worded rebukes or actually call evangelicals to action?
By Karoli Kuns
Donald Trump is in hot water with everyone over his decision to abandon our only allies in Northern Turkey - the Kurds. The only question is how hot that water is.

Earlier today, Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell issued statements condemning his decision within minutes of one another. Now we have Pat Robertson spending time rebuking him.

Right Wing Watch caught Robertson sending Trump a stern warning: Don't do this or risk your "mandate from heaven."

It may be too late for sternly worded warnings and mild Republican rebukes. The fact is, the so-called "president" sold out the only ally we have in that region to change the subject here at home. He has given a death sentence to the Kurds who we armed and supported against ISIS. Their reward for that was an insane idiot withdrawing all support and giving his blessing to their mass murder.

Faint murmurs of disapproval are meaningless now. Donald Trump has turned his back on a key ally to benefit Putin's Russia. Happy birthday, Vlad, and about that heavenly mandate? Fuggeddaboutit.


