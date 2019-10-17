Lindsey Graham Promises Pat Robertson He Will Become 'Trump's Worst Nightmare'

Lindsey Graham appears to have reached his limit with regard to Donald Trump. If his interview with 700 Club host Pat Robertson is any indication, he's ready to haunt Donald Trump like a ghost in the closet.

After admonishing Robertson's viewers to pray for the Kurds, he went off on Trump.

“It was the Kurds who worked with the America military to destroy ISIS,” Graham told Robertson. “If we abandon the Kurds, it will be dishonorable, it will be a disaster.”

“I am looking to President Trump to change this,” Graham continued. “I will do anything I can to help him, but I will also become President Trump’s worst nightmare."

"I will not sit along the sidelines and watch our good ally, the Kurds, be slaughtered by Turkey and watch Iran move in to Syria and become another nightmare for Israel," Graham vowed.

And one final warning: "This is a defining moment for President Trump — he needs to up his game.”

For Senator Lindsey Graham, these are strong words, but they are still just words. Will he actually do anything? Or will Trump invite him for a round of golf and let bygones be bygones?

It's not looking good. Trump shot back at Graham after this. In his press conference with Italian president Sergio Mattarella, Trump said, “Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers fighting other people's wars. I want to get out of the Middle East."

Graham fired back on him later, saying: "I hope President Trump is right in his belief that Turkey’s invasion of Syria is of no concern to us, abandoning the Kurds won’t come back to haunt us, ISIS won’t reemerge, and Iran will not fill the vacuum created by this decision. However, I firmly believe that if President Trump continues to make such statements this will be a disaster worse than President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq."

There's no question that we should move away from a military presence in the Middle East, but this is not the way to do it. Turning our backs on the people who enabled our troops NOT to be present in that area is the wrong approach altogether.

One thing is clear: Donald Trump feels no loyalty to anyone. Not the Kurds, not Lindsey Graham. It's hard to imagine Graham becoming Trump's "worst nightmare" when Trump doesn't give a damn.