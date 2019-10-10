Politics
U.S. Soldier 'Ashamed For The First Time' Over Trump’s Kurd Betrayal

Detailing the heartbreaking scene, the U.S. soldiers are devastated by what is happening to their allies, the Kurds, and the Syrian civilians left to the Turkish military attacks.
Donald Trump has done it again. There are no limits to the chaos, destruction and fear he can create with the powers of the U.S. presidency behind him. This most recent disaster, in northern Syria, has already begun to take awful shape with U.S. Troops abandoning the Kurds — our allies in the fight against ISIS — to allow Turkey's military advance.

In the video, CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks to a family in the back of a truck waiting for traffic to begin to move. The scene is bedlam, as cars and trucks are gridlocked, and the family does not even know where they're going.

WARD: The streets, roads, just choked with traffic full of cars filled with families desperate to get out of here. None of them understanding what is going on, what is happening, what the intention of these Turkish military strikes are. We saw at least six big plumes of black smoke with our own eyes, at least one building that appeared to be on fire. These people are now fleeing to try to get to safety, but they don't know where, exactly, safety might be.

The family speaking to Ward said they were frightened for the children, and "Why wouldn't they be? The sky is thick with black smoke, there have been strikes for the last couple of hours," she said. The family told her there were many different explosions from shelling and artillery, but they don't know where they can go now in order to be safe, or where they'll sleep tonight.

On the military side, the Kurds are remaining true to their word, continuing to guard the thousands of ISIS prisoners they've held, and wondering why the U.S. has abandoned them. Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin spoke to a U.S. Special Forces soldier, and the conversation is more heartbreaking than you can imagine.

And remember. This came from a Fox News reporter. This monster cannot be removed from office and placed in handcuffs soon enough.

