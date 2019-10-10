U.S. Soldier 'Ashamed For The First Time' Over Trump’s Kurd Betrayal

Donald Trump has done it again. There are no limits to the chaos, destruction and fear he can create with the powers of the U.S. presidency behind him. This most recent disaster, in northern Syria, has already begun to take awful shape with U.S. Troops abandoning the Kurds — our allies in the fight against ISIS — to allow Turkey's military advance.

In the video, CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks to a family in the back of a truck waiting for traffic to begin to move. The scene is bedlam, as cars and trucks are gridlocked, and the family does not even know where they're going.

WARD: The streets, roads, just choked with traffic full of cars filled with families desperate to get out of here. None of them understanding what is going on, what is happening, what the intention of these Turkish military strikes are. We saw at least six big plumes of black smoke with our own eyes, at least one building that appeared to be on fire. These people are now fleeing to try to get to safety, but they don't know where, exactly, safety might be.

The family speaking to Ward said they were frightened for the children, and "Why wouldn't they be? The sky is thick with black smoke, there have been strikes for the last couple of hours," she said. The family told her there were many different explosions from shelling and artillery, but they don't know where they can go now in order to be safe, or where they'll sleep tonight.

On the military side, the Kurds are remaining true to their word, continuing to guard the thousands of ISIS prisoners they've held, and wondering why the U.S. has abandoned them. Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin spoke to a U.S. Special Forces soldier, and the conversation is more heartbreaking than you can imagine.

I just spoke to a distraught US Special Forces soldier who is among the 1000 or so US troops in Syria tonight who is serving alongside the SDF Kurdish forces. It was one of the hardest phone calls I have ever taken.



"I am ashamed for the first time in my career."

This veteran US Special forces soldier has trained indigenous forces on multiple continents. He is on the frontlines tonight and said they are witnessing Turkish atrocities.



"Turkey is not doing what it agreed to. It's horrible," this military source on the ground told me. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

"We met every single security agreement. The Kurds met every single agreement. There was NO threat to the Turks - NONE - from this side of the border." "This is insanity," the concerned US service member told me. ""I don't know what they call atrocities but they are happening." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

This American soldier told me the Kurds have not left their positions guarding the ISIS prisoners. In fact "they prevented a prison break last night without us."

"They are not abandoning our side (yet)."

The Kurds are "pleading for our support." We are doing "nothing." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

Troops on the ground in Syria and their commanders were "surprised" by the decision Sunday night.

Of the President's decision: "He doesn't understand the problem. He doesn't understand the repercussions of this. Erdogan is an Islamist, not a level headed actor." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

Acc to this US soldier on the ground tonight in Syria: "The Kurds are as close to Western thinking in the Middle East as anyone. "It's a shame. It's horrible." "This is not helping the ISIS fight." Re: ISIS prisoners: "Many of them will be free in the coming days and weeks." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

This US Special Forces soldier wanted me to know: "The Kurds are sticking by us. No other partner I have ever dealt with would stand by us."

Disappointed in the decisions coming from their senior leaders. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

And remember. This came from a Fox News reporter. This monster cannot be removed from office and placed in handcuffs soon enough.