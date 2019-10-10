Furious Scarborough Blames GOP For Keeping Unfit Trump In Office

Joe Scarborough points out how Trump has split the Republican coalition with his betrayal of the Kurds. Rick Tyler agreed.

"And now I can't resist but mentioning yesterday that he actually suggested that the Kurds deserve this because they didn't help us in Normandy. I'm sure that's probably true because the Kurds didn't bring their naval fleet to help us with the invasion of Normandy. You know, it's just -- it's just a remarkable thing. But, look, I am glad to see the Republicans coming out strongly against the president's betrayal of the Kurds. But I just can't help this lingering feeling of too little too late," said Tyler.

"You look at what the president's been doing, you look at his actions over the past several months, you look at his tweets, you look at some really disturbing video that we're going to be showing later on talking about when he meets grieving families. And let me just say what every single Republican knows. What every Republican on Capitol Hill knows: Donald Trump is not well," Scarborough said.

"Donald Trump's not emotionally fit to be president, Republicans, and you know it. He's not mentally fit to be president of the United States right now and you know it. There are allies that sacrificed their lives, sacrificed their everything for us who are on the run this morning, who are bleeding out, who are dying because Donald Trump decided on a whim to release them. There are women and children once again in danger of being raped and brutalized and tortured by ISIS.

"Donald Trump suggests that we can just let ISIS go and they can go back -- there are so many disturbing things, Mika, it is more obvious than ever Donald Trump is neither emotionally or mentally fit to be president of the United States. That is without debate. It really is. Just look at all the actions over the past several weeks and it just keeps getting worse. And the consequences are growing grimmer by the day.

"Any Republican that keeps Donald Trump in office, every Republican that allows him to remain commander in chief, they, like Donald Trump, own the resurgence of ISIS. They, like Donald Trump, own the collapse of long-time alliances. Donald Trump said alliances were easy yesterday. You know what? They're not. They are backbreaking work. They are extraordinary work. Mika, your father knew that as well as anybody in his generation. Alliances, like trade wars, are hard. But we have a president that doesn't understand that and because of that, every day, Americans and their closest allies are suffering."