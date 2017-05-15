Trump Threatening To End Daily 'Press Briefings' Is His Weakest Ploy Of All

Donald Trump told Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday that he's thinking of doing away with daily press briefings because the media is mean to him.

During the interview Judge Pirro told him that his agenda is suffering because of the craziness that's going on in the White House.

When she asked him how to clarify the different stories put out about the firing of James Comey, he went into a long, screwball rant about doing away with the daily press briefings instead of giving her a definitive answer.

Pirro asked, "How do you get rid of Comey? Who in your press office says one thing, the vice president says another thing. How do we resolve that?"

Like his cabinet members and staff, Trump wants the media to be subservient and submissive and the way he has done this his entire life is to try and strike fear into his employees so they'll do his bidding.

In this case cancelling the White House daily briefings could actually cost many journalists their jobs.

Trump replied, "Well, that's an interesting situation. I actually said today, let's not ever do any more press briefings. They're getting tremendous ratings. And, especially the fake media, they're going crazy. They are going crazy. And they'll be in the room, and you have to see, the way they ask questions, I want, I want, screaming and there's never been anything like this. To get like a question out. And in all fairness to Sean [Spicer], and in fairness to Sarah Huckabee [Sanders], and in all fairness [to] anybody who stood up there, they don't know me."

He continued rambling, "I'm a very active president. I'm dealing with China, I'm dealing with Japan, I'm dealing with North Korea. I'm dealing with all of these different things. Russia came in to see me, the foreign minister, the other day. And right after that, they didn't say this, but right after that the foreign minister from Ukraine came in. I said, fellas you got to make peace. You got to get peace. They only talked about Russia coming in, OK. And we took pictures, they took pictures. We released the pictures. They made a big deal out of it. Everybody knew he was coming. And he was scheduled to come. But they didn't talk about Ukraine. The point is this, when we have those press conferences, I actually said we shouldn't have them because Sarah Huckabee --"

PIRRO: One hundred years we've been doing it. You can't put an end to that.

TRUMP: No, no -- but there's never been action like this. This is crazy. I mean, we're getting higher ratings on those press conferences.

PIRRO: But would you usually consider stopping these press sessions?

TRUMP: No, we do it in a different way.

PIRRO: How?

TRUMP: We do it through a piece of paper with a perfectly accurate, beautiful answer. I'll give you an example."

As you can see so far, this is nonsense. Trump refused to tell Judge Pirro what the real story was behind the firing of James Comey and then blamed the press for his ever changing and evolving reasons for doing so. After all, he's delivering humongous ratings for them, why should they demand honesty as well?

Pirro asked him of Spicer's job was in trouble and he didn't say no.

Trump continued to ramble on endlessly about he's the only real proactive president, ever.

PIRRO: When will you make a decision as to whether or not you will keep having them?

TRUMP: And here’s the thing. The difference between me and another president, I won't use names. But another president doesn't do what I am doing. They really don't. I'm not saying that in a bragging way. I'm not saying it any way. Another president, Jeanine, will sit in the Oval Office and do practically nothing all day. I'm doing -- every minute of the day, I'm doing something. I'm cutting prices, this nation has such unbelievable potential. The thing is, they can't keep up with it. And I'll be honest, they do their best. If they give an answer and if it's a little bit off, they're liars and horrible things. It is really unfair. So I would recommend we don't have it.

PIRRO: It is unprecedented. When will you make that decision?

TRUMP: Over the next couple of weeks. I'll tell you what. They will be very unhappy, because the ratings are so high that I don't know what these networks are going to do. They're going to start to cry. They get free ratings because of me and yet they don't treat us fairly.

"King baby" is a term that best describes Trump when he whines about the press. He revels in their coverage, but cries about how mean they are to him. Like a child, he makes believe he doesn't understand why they are doing this to him, but he knows all too well.

If he were to cancel the press briefings, it would be as cowardly and weak an act as any president has ever done.

They've been going on since 1910 and this would be another example of his ego being bigger than how the government has been running for over a hundred years.

Also, he'd just have to write out a beautiful new piece of paper every day since his rationale for his decisions change with how he views the press coverage.