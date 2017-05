You can't even believe it when you hear it with your own ears, but yes, he said it.

His base is gonna love it, because he took the history of the United States out onto Fifth Avenue, and SHOT it.

Here's the audio on that Trump answer: "Why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?" pic.twitter.com/tEUFGRDMSM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2017

Trump's response is even more stunning when you remember he just said in *March* he was reading a book abt Jackson https://t.co/mDrgLWyxQM pic.twitter.com/PUiuDDuSqr — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2017

Trump says a genocidal slaveowner could have avoided Civil War (which ended slavery) & claims Jackson was upset by the war (he died in 1845) pic.twitter.com/Grzr2Usmxy — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 1, 2017

President Trump doesn't understand why there was a Civil War.



It's because my ancestors and millions of others were enslaved. https://t.co/dFjpbp1pUy — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 1, 2017