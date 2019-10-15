Media Bites
Brian Kilmeade Wonders Aloud: How Did GOP 'Allow' Switch To Jim Crow?

Kilmeade goes full Dinesh d'Souza. Wow.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Wow. Brian Kilmeade went beyond even Dinesh d'Souza in ahistorical stupidity on Tuesday's Fox and Friends.

In a discussion of how wonderful Donald Trump is for black people (with Republican strategist and Black guy who loves Donald Trump on Fox and Friends Chris Prudhome), Brian Kilmeade decided he'd add a "historical angle" to the convo:

BRIAN KILMEADE: If you're going to bring up history and past, it was Lincoln, was a Republican, and the Democrats, it was the Jim Crow laws were from Democrats, and somehow Republicans have allowed that to switch.

h/t @revrlewis for the video.


