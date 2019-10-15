Brian Kilmeade Wonders Aloud: How Did GOP 'Allow' Switch To Jim Crow?

Wow. Brian Kilmeade went beyond even Dinesh d'Souza in ahistorical stupidity on Tuesday's Fox and Friends.

In a discussion of how wonderful Donald Trump is for black people (with Republican strategist and Black guy who loves Donald Trump on Fox and Friends Chris Prudhome), Brian Kilmeade decided he'd add a "historical angle" to the convo:

BRIAN KILMEADE: If you're going to bring up history and past, it was Lincoln, was a Republican, and the Democrats, it was the Jim Crow laws were from Democrats, and somehow Republicans have allowed that to switch.



Kilmeade's favorite military figure is General Confusion. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) October 15, 2019

You could explain it to Brian like this: The Republicans were allies of the Kurds, until they switched sides. — Gordon Hatt (@GWHatt) October 15, 2019

h/t @revrlewis for the video.