White Nationalist 'President' Tells Black Americans To 'Learn Our History'

President Stupid joined Brian Kilmeade on a Fox News' Sunday special (just for him!).

You'll never see Trump do a special interview on any other network besides his propagandists at Fox and OANN.

The man with no empathy was asked to help African-Americans grieve, and his response was to scold their knowledge of US history.

Kilmeade actually asked if Trump understood that many leaders like James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington owned slaves.

"They were brilliant, but they also had slaves," Kilmeade said. "How do we grow up as a country and not forget our past?"

Trump said, "You have to understand history, and you have to understand the culture, and so many other aspects of our country,” Trump replied.

Trump doesn't understand what the words culture or heritage mean. Somebody in the White House should grab some crayons and explain it to him.

Trump said it's okay to study our culture and hate it, but you can't take down George Washington's statue.

“Half of our country is named after Washington.”

Trump tells black Americans to understand the heritage of our country, but refuses to acknowledge how slavery existed in this country for 300 years. Not to mention the police brutality that even today targets Black Americans, fueling this latest civil rights uprising.

Kilmeade then asked Trump for a message to African-Americans. “Since you have done a lot for the African-American community, what is your message to them, when their ancestors were enslaved because of [these leaders who are commemorated on these monuments]?”

This is a softball as questions go -- Kilmeade refused to include what the Black community is protesting.

Trump replied, "My message is that we have a great country, we have the greatest country on Earth. We have a heritage, we have a history and we should learn from the history, and if you don’t understand your history, you will go back to it again. You will go right back to it."

WTF? Are we going back to slavery now?

He continued, " You have to learn. Think of it, you take away that whole era and you’re going to go back to it sometime. People won’t know about it. They’re going to forget about it. It’s okay."

Tearing down monuments and symbols glorifying Confederate generals and slave owners isn't deleting American history, but responding to it culturally, idiot.

Trump then lamented the beauty that these statues provide for him rather than the racist reminders they are for African-Americans.

Trump has done nothing for the African-American community except continue President Obama's economy, which had, up until the pandemic, kept the unemployment numbers down.

Now we see his true colors on shiny display. He lavishes praise on law enforcement. He tries to get protesters fired on and beaten up by active military, and arrested for tearing down statues.

And for all his "thoughts" on history, the narcissist-in-chief hasn't thought about...his presidential portrait?