Stephen Colbert Wonders Why Pro-Trump Senators Didn't Hang Out With Insurgents

Stephen Colbert didn't sugarcoat it, as he and other late night hosts went live during the aftermath of the MAGA sedition riot.

Colbert specifically addressed those Republican Senators going along with Trump in objecting to the Electoral College results. Why don't you, Marsha Blackburn, Josh Hawley, and Ted Cruz, stay in the chamber and hang out with your FOLKS?

STEPHEN COLBERT: After five years of coddling this president’s fascist rhetoric, guess whose followers want to burn down the Reichstag? ...Who could have seen this coming? Everyone. This is the most shocking, most tragic, least surprising thing I’ve ever seen. For years now, people have been telling you cowards that if you let the president lie about our democracy over and over and then join him in that lie and say he's right when you know for a fact he is not, there will be a terrible price to pay, but you just never thought you'd have to pay it, too. I really do hope you're enjoying those tax cuts.

At the end of his righteous rant, Colbert looked forward to 2022...

COLBERT: ...when all of those Republicans, who, make no mistake, are responsible for what happened today and are running for reelection, let’s remember them for who they showed themselves to be today: cynical cowards who believe the voters should not get to choose who governs this country. Let’s hope the voters prove them all wrong.