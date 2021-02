As Representative Joachin Castro showed during the Impeachment hearing Wednesday, Donald Trump had the means and opportunity to stop the MAGA insurrection at any time during the riot on January 6.

They were reading his tweets. They were following his orders. And he did nothing. People died as a result of his inaction.

"President Trump left everyone in this Capitol for dead," said Castro.

That alone is worthy of conviction in this impeachment trial.

Remember: the former chief of staff to then President Trump made it very clear, publicly, that Trump was in control of the mob. This tweet from Mulvaney alone - cited at the trial yesterday - should be enough to convict Trump on. https://t.co/8x6m2GVVX2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 11, 2021

CASTRO repeatedly emphasizes that Trump sent just 5 tweets and a video on Jan. 6 after the attack began — all of which the rioters took as validation, not repudiation.



He could have, but didn't, call on his people to stop the violence until very late.https://t.co/zEnCTajyEG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 11, 2021

What would an innocent president have done who did not intend to incite? Would have stressed non-violence beforehand and promptly taken to airwaves to quell violence when it was occurring. And called in Natl Guard. He did none of that bc he’s guilty. — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) February 11, 2021