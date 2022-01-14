Colbert Celebrates Sedition Charges For Oath Keepers

Stephen Colbert was on fire Thursday night, celebrating actual justice coming out of the Justice Department.

“Now, here’s the thing," said Colbert in his opening monologue. "This isn’t a charge they just yank out willy-nilly. You don’t charge someone with sedition unless you got ’em dead to rights, and it looks like they do. Because in the lead-up to January 6th, Rhodes called on members of his group to stock up on ammo and prepare for a full-on war in the streets. A war they lost. This is starting to restore my faith in the Justice Department. Finally, they’re charging people with the sedition we saw with our own eyes on live TV."

"Hopefully, one day, the feds will learn the identity of that shadowy figure who was the president who told them to do it.”

Colbert also took on the SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandates.