Colbert Celebrates Sedition Charges For Oath Keepers

The late-night host is so glad the Justice Department found charges for those we watched commit crimes on live TV.
By Frances LangumJanuary 14, 2022

Stephen Colbert was on fire Thursday night, celebrating actual justice coming out of the Justice Department.

“Now, here’s the thing," said Colbert in his opening monologue. "This isn’t a charge they just yank out willy-nilly. You don’t charge someone with sedition unless you got ’em dead to rights, and it looks like they do. Because in the lead-up to January 6th, Rhodes called on members of his group to stock up on ammo and prepare for a full-on war in the streets. A war they lost. This is starting to restore my faith in the Justice Department. Finally, they’re charging people with the sedition we saw with our own eyes on live TV."

"Hopefully, one day, the feds will learn the identity of that shadowy figure who was the president who told them to do it.”

Colbert also took on the SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandates.

COLBERT: You know what I don’t have a lot of faith in? The Supreme Court. Because, today, the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers. What the hell, Supremes? What do you know about large employers? You’re a small business with nine workers whose dress code is an ankle-length hefty bag. As is frequent with this court, the vote was along ideological lines. And the conservatives wrote, in an unsigned opinion: although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly. But Covid ’is’ an occupational danger.

