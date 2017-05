While everything melts down over the news that Trump shared details of highly classified reports with Russia's foreign minister, the White House communications team appears to be approaching critical mass.

First, there was this:

Per @TreyYingst, Bannon, Mike Dubke, Sarah Sanders and Spicer walked into cabinet room just now. They did not look happy. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017

And then this:

Can now hear yelling coming from room where officials are. https://t.co/xh8LQ0paPM — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017

And then, when they realized they could be heard, this happened:

WH comms staffers just put the TVs on super loud after we could hear yelling coming from room w/ Bannon, Spicer, Sanders — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017

I fully expect the next tweet to be Spicer rolling his podium down the hall taking out reporters in its wake.