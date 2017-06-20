Steve Bannon Fat Shames Sean Spicer? Really?

Hey, too bad that "White House Russia Investigation War Room" plan didn't work out, just when everyone at the White House had finished their in-house "team building" seminar, amirite?

Steve Bannon's only explanation for why press briefings are routinely held off-camera?



"Sean got fatter."https://t.co/CEr2zTJZ8z pic.twitter.com/tfysw2cYuW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 20, 2017

We apologize in advance if our gentle readers have blotted out all mental images of Steve Bannon -- with alcohol or therapeutic hypnosis -- but really, this image is like film nudity:

necessary to the plot, people!

And surprise, surprise, the last 15 hours have brought "Sean Spicer is leaving his job" rumors via the Twitter.

Press secretary Sean Spicer might be leaving the White House podium https://t.co/8i0zvG1hfr pic.twitter.com/w5znKGDQMA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 20, 2017

But how does Fox and Friends spin it?

And now, all of a sudden and with no possible warning, Sean Spicer's press briefing is on again, on camera? Life happens fast at the Trump White House.

No press secretary briefing today at White House. @GlennThrush and I had heard last Friday that Spicer move could be announced that day. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2017

Spicer to hold on-camera briefing today, WH says. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 20, 2017

We can hardly wait.