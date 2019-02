In case you missed this week's "Full Frontal," Sam Bee took on the medical profession regarding their hatred and shaming of fat people.

Medical bigotry leads to doctor's failure to diagnose other issues unrelated to weight. And it doesn't help anybody.

No wonder 2018 sucked so much for everyone! #SamanthaBee pic.twitter.com/VhyK0dC2Ms — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 14, 2019

