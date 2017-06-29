Ann Coulter: Hannity Would Endorse 'The Communist Manifesto' If Trump Supported It

Ann Coulter, one of Trump's first big supporters took some shots against Sean Hannity's sycophantic worship of Trump in today's column, blasting the Fox News host, "He would endorse communism if Trump decided to implement the policies of "The Communist Manifesto."

Coulter has been consistent in her praise and attacks of Trump and one of her complaints is that Trump is now cozying up to Wall Street, hiring former members in his cabinet after he used them as punching bags throughout his campaign.

She did a segment with Sean Hannity and he edited out a three minute portion of the interview over "time constraint issues" in which she blasted Trump for his Goldman Sachs- laden cabinet.

Remember, Trump vociferously attacked Ted Cruz for being controlled by Goldman Sachs and the banks.

Hannity was defending Trump's comments about only hiring rich people and the topic turned to Gary Cohn.

On his show last Thursday, he tried to get me to defend Trump's "rich person" remarks about Cohn. I wish you could see the segment, but, unfortunately, Hannity decided no one would ever see it -- NOT, I hasten to add, because he would ever censor criticism of Trump, but simply because he ran out of time. In a pre-taped interview. It was a time problem. (It may not be evident to most viewers, but three minutes MUST be left at the end of every Hannity show for Nerf football throwing.) With the zealotry of those who came late to the Trump party, Hannity fully endorsed Trump's faith in Cohn, adding, "I never got a job from a poor man!"

Doesn't all of America need more Nerf throwing?

She goes on at length taking down Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs, the financial crisis and massive bail out that Wall Street created for the world and why Trump should have had no part with them.

(Maybe she'll figure out that Trump lied to her too.)

You could have heard this on Hannity, but, apparently, there was some sort of timing issue.

Ouch!

↓ Story continues below ↓

Sean Hannity finally responded to the conservative provocateur.

Ann, u fall in and out of love with Christie Romney Trump and how many others. Frankly you just bore me. https://t.co/ERf1TUUk8U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 28, 2017

(h/t mediaite)