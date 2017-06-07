Newt Gingrich's Pro-Trump 'Non-Profit' Launches Anti-Comey Attack Ad?!?

Can we repeal Citizens United yet? Because here's dark money spent for open interference in a congressional investigation. For a tax-exempt "non-profit" that Newt Gingrich and Rudy Guiliani brought to life. AP:

Comey “put politics over protecting America,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot, titled “Showboat,” which was shared with The Associated Press. It accuses him of being “consumed with election meddling” even as “terror attacks were on the rise.” Great America Alliance has paid for the ad, which is slated to run digitally Wednesday and appear the next day on CNN and Fox News. The group, formed after President Donald Trump’s election to advocate for his administration, is not required to disclose its donors. The message of the ad reflects a strategy by Trump and his advocates to erode Comey’s credibility.

This dung-heap hit-piece with lead-off scare quotes from Conservative ass-rags like Blightbart and American Spectator is also a little bit of history. It is, I believe, the first time anyone has ever tried to publicly kneecap a witness in an open Congressional hearing days before that witness was due to testify.

Because of course a thug like President Stupid would dispatch his goons to try to trash anyone who might threaten to speak against him in a public hearing. And all they could come up with is a shitty ad brought to you courtesy of an outfit called Great America Alliance.

And who exactly is the Great America Alliance?

In December 2016, Great America PAC announced the formation of a new offshoot called the Great America Alliance, which it described as a research and issue advocacy organization whose mission was to support the "Trump Agenda" by advocating "a stronger economy, a more secure nation, and a society with less government intrusion and more freedom for American citizens."[11] The Great America Alliance is chaired by Newt Gingrich and Rudolph Giuliani. Tomi Lahren joined the organization in a communications role in April 2017.

Gingrich, Giuliani and Aryan Strikeforce's 2015 "It" Girl , Tomi Lahren.

Perfect.

Just perfect.

One more prediction: the next time future Vatican layabout, Newt Gingrich, shows up on one of the Sunday Shows, no one will be so rude as to mention his arrant ratf*ckery to his face.

Because The Gingrich Rules are forever,

