CNN's New Day Challenges Spelling Champ To Spell 'Covfefe'

Donald Trump's nonsense word in a tweet he made last week continues to be rich fodder for the press, with Scripp's National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay asked to spell "covfefe". And Despite Sean Spicer's protestations that "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant" by his gibberish, the "word" proved to be a challenge for Ananya.

Source: The Hill

Newly-crowned National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay was asked by the hosts of CNN’s “New Day” to spell one final word — “covfefe.”

“We have a challenge for you,” host Alisyn Camerota said. “We’d like you to spell a word. It’s recently become popular. Do you know the word ‘covfefe’?”

Vinay asked for the definition of the word. Camerota said covfefe means “a nonsense word made up by the President of the United States in a late-night tweet” and that its language of origin was “gibberish.”

Vinay then asked for the word’s part of speech, to which co-host Chris Cuomo replied “it could be a noun, but may be used as a verb and as an insult.”