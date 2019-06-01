ICYMI: The Spelling Bee Champs Interview That Will Make You Positively Panglossian

"Panglossian." You don't have to be a lover of Voltaire or Candide or deluded like their Professor Pangloss in what he sees as the "Best of All Possible Worlds." You can just watch this interview with the eight incredible, down-to-earth, brilliant and kind kiddos who are so hard-working and smart they ALL were declared champions of the annual Scripps Spelling Bee — each is getting a trophy and $50,000.

Alison Camerota and John Berman spent nearly eight minutes interviewing these delicious kids, and if you don't fall in love with all of them, have your pulse checked. They each took turns introducing themselves and the final word they spelled (one couldn't remember...how frikkin adorable!) and answering questions from CNN's duo in ways that showed their parents have raised real mensches.

At one point Camerota asked what they would have thought if they'd have had to split the winning prize money. Shruthika Padhy answered, "Honestly, after this point it becomes less about the money and more about the lessons you've learned throughout the spelling bee and the great experiences and the memories you make here at Bee week."

To which Camerota responded, "Alright, my kids are grounded when I get home," and Berman said, "How do you spell 'magnanimous?'"

That gives you a tiny flavor, but watch the whole thing — especially to the end when the hosts offer their own spelling challenge to the octo-champs: to try to spell Alisyn's first name. They speed into conference mode like lightening, and I won't ruin the ending, but rest assured you'll be left feeling like the kids are alright. And if these are the ones into whose hands we're leaving the future? Maybe the world will be alright, too.