China Warns Of Possible 14-Day Incubation Period For Coronavirus

The Wuhan coronavirus has killed at least 80 people in China, and the country's health minister now says the virus can be spread before those infected ever show symptoms. Obviously, this is not good news. CNN gave an update this morning.

CNN's David Culbert told Alysin Camerota that the Chinese health minister now says the virus has an incubation period of one to 14 days in which somebody is exposed to the virus, may not develop symptoms,, and can still be carriers who transmit it to other people.

"Why is that so worrisome? Look at the screening mechanisms currently in place. You got folks coming through rail or train, even on the airports. They've got these thermometers that they're checking temperature. But you would get through that and still be a carrier. So that's what's worrisome," Culvert said.

"Meantime, I want to walk through the containment efforts. You got President Xi Jinping who has really pushed this hard and the construction of two new hospitals that are rapidly under way. You can see some state media video of that. One expected to open in just a few days time, combined, they'll have about 2,000-plus patients. Then you've got deployment of medical military personnel. They are already on the ground within that lockdown zone, which incorporates some 57 million people and that personnel, they've got another thousand on standby who are ready to respond and get in there quickly. "

Culvert also said that Americans who are to be evacuated will likely be taken to a military base in the West coast.

"They will have to be quarantined from 17 hours to 14 days within they arrive," he said.

"Every new thing you hear about this story as it develops makes it more concerning. We thank you for being there and your persistent excellent reporting on this. Keep us posted, please," Camerota concluded.