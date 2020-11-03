Politics
Doctor Warns: 'We'll Hit 1000 Deaths A Day In A Matter Of Weeks'

"Horrible, horrible projections from the Institute of Health metrics, by February 1st we'll be looking at 2,000 American deaths per day with the numbers reaching 400,000," Dr. Peter Hotez said.
Alysin Camerota told viewers 84,000 new coronavirus cases were reported overnight.

"The fourth highest day since the pandemic began. Thirteen states reported record hospitalizations in just the last month. The number of Americans hospitalized soared more than 50%. Joining us now, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine," she said.

"Doctor, one of the things I was struck by in seeing these numbers is that Dr. Birx said, this is not about more testing, as President Trump often claims. Testing, in fact, was flat or declined. I didn't know that. Just as we're seeing this surge and this spike, testing is actually not keeping up with it?"

"Well, Alisyn, as we've been discussing, it's not just about the number of cases, although that's really concerning, because we're about to hit 100,000 new cases per day, if you remember, that was Dr. Fauci's apocalyptic prediction back in the summer and now we're hitting that, but it's also the hospitalizations," Hotez said.

"We're already seeing surges in hospitals and places like El Paso and Utah and up in the Dakotas, hospital staff getting overwhelmed. We're basically revisiting all of some of the terrible stuff we saw back in April in New York, that's also starting to happen and the positivity rate is going up. It's not just the number.

"Real stuff is going on which you can't hide, which are hospitalizations and ICU admissions and we know what happens after that. We know the deaths will surely follow. it's so heartbreaking. We'll hit 1,000 deaths per day in a matter of weeks and horrible, horrible projections from the Institute of Health metrics by February 1st we'll be looking at 2,000 American deaths per day with the numbers reaching 400,000.

"We're looking at a doubling of the number of Americans who perish in this covid-19 epidemic, all of which was predicted, all of which was preventable, had we had some national leadership."

