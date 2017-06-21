Corey Lewandowski Calls David Brooks A 'Liberal' And Demands End To Special Counsel

Corey Lewandowski joined Trump's favorite cable show, called for an immediate end to the Russian investigations and asked, “What is Bob Mueller doing?"

Lewandowski, a super Trump surrogate and the Fox and Friends co-hosts reveled in the GA-06 election results for a long while before turning to Trump and the Russian investigations.

The F&F crew looked to conservative NY Times columnist David Brooks' appearance on "Meet the Press" and used his opinions to justify their calls to end all investigations into Trump and Russia.

Brooks told Chuck Todd that as much as he dislikes Trump, he's not seeing any evidence of collusion. Why would he since the investigations are still ongoing?

Brian Kilmeade paraphrased Brooks, saying, "He's noticing there is nothing there, what are you doing?

Lewandowski couldn't help himself when he described Brooks' politics and said, "This is amazing — David Brooks is not a Trump supporter, he’s truly a Trump hater and if you have someone as liberal as him from the failing New York Times coming on and telling you -- maybe, just maybe, the people in Washington should understand this.”

David Brooks has been a NY Times "conservative" columnist for many years, Corey. He's as far away from being a liberal as you are from being considered a truth teller.

They lie when they don't even have to.

Corey continued, "There is no collusion. There is no obstruction. There was no communication. It’s time to move on from this.”

Corey then dived into his special counsel rant, "What is Bob Mueller doing? I don’t even understand what his role is anymore because everyone has said there is nothing here and so this investigation should end immediately.”

All the investigations are not close to being over, but Trump's tactics are always to attach anything or anyone who he deems "un-loyal."

Bob Mueller, up until a few weeks ago was held in the highest esteem possible by Republican lawmakers.

Thankfully Trump surrogates as despicable and smarmy as Corey do not have a say in who or what is investigated by our intelligence services.