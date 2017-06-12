COVFEFE Act Introducted To Include Social Media As Part Of Official Presidential Records

Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley has arrived at a meaning for "COVFEFE:" The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement (COVFEFE) Act, which would require social media feeds to be considered presidential records.

"President Trump’s frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented," Quigley said in a statement. "If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post."

Trump has deleted tweets whenever he feels like it, especially from his @realDonaldTrump account, which he apparently doesn't consider to be part of the official record.

The Hill notes that this is the second time Quigley has crafted legislation with Trump-related acronyms.

COVFEFE marks Quigley's second use of an acronym to jab at President Trump. His Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness (MAR-A-LAGO) Act would force the president to make the White House visitor logs, as well as the visitor logs at Trump's resorts, public.

It's funny, but it's no joke. Trump should be accountable for each and every one of his tweets, and each should be considered official communication from the White House, regardless of whether it's on the official account or his personal account.