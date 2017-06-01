Finally! A Conviction For A Bundy Bunch Ammosexual

The co-chair and founder of New Hampshire chapter of 'Veterans for Trump,' no oxymoron intended, was arrested back in March, 2016, for his role in the Bundy standoff.

As we've watched in collective frustration, one by one, these domestic terrorist-gun nuts were somehow either exonerated or their trials resulted in a hung jury or a mistrial. But that changed for Gerald DeLemus on the final day of a tumultuous May.

KLAS CBSTV