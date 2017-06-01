Finally! A Conviction For A Bundy Bunch Ammosexual
The co-chair and founder of New Hampshire chapter of 'Veterans for Trump,' no oxymoron intended, was arrested back in March, 2016, for his role in the Bundy standoff.
As we've watched in collective frustration, one by one, these domestic terrorist-gun nuts were somehow either exonerated or their trials resulted in a hung jury or a mistrial. But that changed for Gerald DeLemus on the final day of a tumultuous May.
LAS VEGAS - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to seven years for his role at an armed standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada in support of rancher Cliven Bundy in 2014.
Gerald "Jerry" DeLemus, 62, is the first person sentenced to federal prison for his role in an armed confrontation with U.S. agents near Bundy's ranch.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro called DeLemus a "bully vigilante."
DeLemus has already been jailed for more than a year.
The judge denied DeLemus' effort to withdraw the guilty pleas he entered last August to conspiracy and interstate travel in aid of extortion.
He admitted joining Bundy backers after the tense gunpoint standoff northeast of Las Vegas.
Judge Navarro last week postponed until July 10 a retrial that had been set to start June 26 for four defendants whose two-month trial ended in April with a hung jury.
