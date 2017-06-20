Fox News' Eric Bolling: Time For A 'Preemptive Strike' Against N. Korea?

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

We all know Donald Trump gets his ideas from Fox News. That's why I was chilled to the bone after Eric Bolling suggested yesterday on The Specialists that the appropriate response to student Otto Warmbier's death is a preemptive strike against North Korea.

"Right now, the North Koreans keep testing these intercontinental ballistic missiles," he told his co-hosts.

"If they go ahead and figure out a way to put a warhead on longest range missile, 30 minutes is the lead time between firing a missile and Los Angeles. Are you willing to risk Los Angeles?

"I don't know, Kat. We are on the same page on a lot of these things. When the U.S. isn't directly affected but now the U.S. is being directly affected by this North Korean crazy dictator.

"It may be time for a preemptive strike."

His co-hosts disagreed. Will that be enough to deter their biggest fan in the White House?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV