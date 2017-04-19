Lindsey Graham: Preemptive Strike On N. Korea 'Terrible' But Would 'Not Hit America'

Lindsey Graham did an interview with Savannah Guthrie this morning, where he stretched his war muscles with a theory on North Korea.

Guthrie pointed out that a preemptive strike would be automatic war on the Korean peninsula.

"Yes, it would be terrible, but the war would be over there, it wouldn't be here," Graham replied.

"It would be bad for the Korean peninsula, it would be bad for China, it would be bad for Japan, it would be bad for South Korea, it would be the end of North Korea but what it would not do is hit America," he concluded.

That's a pretty bold assumption on his part. Destabilizing the Asian Pacific, weakening our allies in that region and destroying the economic growth in that region does not seem like it would be smart on a number of levels.

And beyond that, are we really only concerned with whether a missile lands on our vaunted shores? What about Hawaii? Guam?

Hawaii is concerned enough that their state legislators are passing resolutions to update their nuclear war readiness.