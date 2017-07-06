Fox News' Neil Cavuto To Trump: 'Fake News Media’ Isn’t The Issue, It’s You"

Hey Donald...when you've lost Fox News' Neil Cavuto.....

The Fox News stock market provocateur may not be a huge Trump supporter, but he supports much of the agenda Trump has a chance to enact...

,,,,and he feels Donald is blowing it.

Closing out his Tuesday show, Cavuto launched into a lengthy diatribe, bashing Trump's behavior, Twitter habits and scapegoating of his own staff.

Cavuto lit into Trump's handling of the healthcare bill and said, "here's hoping they [Republicans] get brutally blunt with the president. Here's hoping they give him some food for thought and let him know if he keeps doing what he's doing, they will all be politically puking next year."

Cavuto highlighted Trump's latest tweet attacking the 'fake MSM."

Cavuto said, “Mr. President, it’s not the fake news media that’s your problem, It’s you. It’s not just your tweeting, it’s your scapegoating. It’s your refusal to see that sometimes you’re the one who’s feeding your own beast and acting beastly with your own guys."

He told Trump that his team looks shell shocked from his behavior.

"Mr. President, they didn't tweet disparaging comments about a London mayor, in the middle of a murder spree, you did."

Cavuto listed all the times that Trump derailed his own agenda and then closed with this:

"Remember, no one ever said that Harry Truman didn't have a temper. or that Ronald Reagan had a long memory. They just preferred giving their critics hell rather than telling them to go to hell. They are not the problem, Mr. President. like I said, these days, you are."

Trump will write Cavuto off as a hater and will never validate his words.

Nor will he adhere to the WSJ's criticisms as well.

He's too much of a narcissistic neanderthal to ever change.

He's at 34% approval rating in a poll by the Republican-leaning Quinnipiac, but that must be one of those phony polls too, right?