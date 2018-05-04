Did Neil Cavuto Just Have A 'Come To Jesus Moment' About Trump?

Donald Trump is a compulsive liar. That's just a fact. He lies almost whenever he opens his mouth. Most normal people know this already, but imagine my surprise when a Fox News personality, Neil Cavuto, almost said that out loud on Fox News yesterday. He couldn't quite bring himself to go that far, but he came dangerously closer than anyone else on State Television is allowed to.

Cavuto referred to Trump's "stink" for his deluge of exaggerations and false statements. A stink that will take a long time to get rid of, even after Trump leaves the White House. Undoubtedly a permanent stain on the presidency itself.

Source: The Washington Post

Fox News host Neil Cavuto ripped into President Trump’s trail of conflicting and false statements in a monologue on Thursday, targeting Trump for everything from the Stormy Daniels payment to his exaggerations about illegal voting during the 2016 election. Speaking directly to the president on his show, “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” he questioned why Trump lambastes the news media for “fake news,” when his own statements are often contradictory. “Now, I’m not saying you’re a liar,” Cavuto said. “You’re the president. You’re busy. I’m just having a devil of a time figuring out which news is fake. Let’s just say your own words on lots of stuff give me, shall I say, lots of pause.”

Aren't these Fox News people precious? But let's continue.