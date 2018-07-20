'Disgusting Is Watching You Talk': Neil Cavuto Barraged With Hate After Criticizing Trump

Fox host Neil Cavuto read through almost 10 minutes of mostly hate mail that he received after his blistering commentary about Donald Trump’s handling of the Putin summit in Helsinki.

As we previously posted, Cavuto shredded Trump on Monday, not just over the summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin but also over Trump’s attacks on American allies and former American presidents, especially while abroad and especially while sucking up to Putin.

Fox News viewers seemed determined to bully him out of his criticisms of Trump. Noting that he had been off yesterday, Cavuto said, “Let’s just say I was not missed.”

Then he read the barrage of attacks. Here's a sample:

“So they finally fired your fat a**?” “The chubby chump’s been chucked! Yippee! No more negative Trump bashing from this broadcast fake with the fake hair and the fat neck! Use the time off to atone for your sins and maybe eat a salad!” “Odd Cavuto out only a day after calling out our great President out. Mr. Never-Trumper is Mr. Never More! Ain’t karma something, Tubby?” “So even after the president explains his error, you’re still not buying it, lunk-head?” “You know what’s disgusting, Cavuto? You!!” ”Look up ‘disgusting’ in the dictionary and there’s a picture of you!!” “Disgusting is watching you talk. Disgusting is watching you live! And by the way, disgusting is watching a guy who’s so fat, the only reason some of his viewers stick around is to see him croak on live TV! P.S., I’m disgusted with you!!” “You are disgusting, not President Trump.” “Are you on a suicide mission, Fatso? Who do you think butters all that bread you’ve stacked on your Fox plate? It’s Trump, chump! Now pack up your Ring-Dings and leave, Steve!!” “You’re a mess to look at and an even bigger mess to hear.” “I used to really like Cavuto but he has been infected with liberal listeria, diarrhea of the jawbone as well as the other end.” “Cavuto, you are a disgusting little twerp whose sarcastic, smug, know-it-all attitude is an absolute turn-off. My wife tried to tell me some time ago that you were a slimy little weasel and now I fully agree with her.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ “I used to give you a break because of your health issues … Now I just want you gone. And if that means dead, so be it. Never-Trumpers must never be allowed to infect our world. Sorry, I hope you understand.”

There were at least two defending Cavuto:

“How quickly your base turns on you for actually speaking the truth.” “Thank you Neil Cavuto in showing bravery by telling the truth about Trump."

Fortunately, Cavuto and his staff laughed all this off. But the next time you hear a conservative complain about liberal intolerance, maybe you could show them this video above, from the July 19, 2018 Your World.

Originally published at Newshounds.us