Hey Donald, How's Your Wife's Anti-Cyberbullying Thing Going? Mika Edition
This is the raging of a nut. A misogynistic, bullying, egomaniacal nut. Who is sitting in the White House pretending to be president.
No one who has paid any attention to Donald Trump in the past five years is surprised by this behavior -- he is obsessed with womens' "bleeding" and judges women entirely based on looks.
All of Twitter is outraged by this. Everyone.
But apparently, IT'S A LIE. Because that is the cherry on the sundae, folks.
One has to wonder what the WOMEN in Trump's family and staff think of this.
This is Ivanka Trump's latest tweet. Did not age well!
Good on Mika for her retort.
And those who point out Trump's total hypocrisy.
THE FINAL WORD:
Comments