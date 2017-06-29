Hey Donald, How's Your Wife's Anti-Cyberbullying Thing Going? Mika Edition

This is the raging of a nut. A misogynistic, bullying, egomaniacal nut. Who is sitting in the White House pretending to be president.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

No one who has paid any attention to Donald Trump in the past five years is surprised by this behavior -- he is obsessed with womens' "bleeding" and judges women entirely based on looks.

All of Twitter is outraged by this. Everyone.

Dear @realDonaldTrump,



You are a pig.



Sincerely,



Bill Kristol https://t.co/2IG7yXmCs4 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 29, 2017

If it's true, that is an appalling betrayal. It's also profoundly unethical to disclose another person's surgical procedure without consent. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) June 29, 2017

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

But apparently, IT'S A LIE. Because that is the cherry on the sundae, folks.

OK, but the problem with Trump's tweet is not that it needed to be fact-checked. https://t.co/7qtLWD3p6Z — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2017

For the record, this is a picture of @MorningMika at Mar-a-Lago at the time Trump is claiming she was "bleeding badly." pic.twitter.com/NJgioOD3Va — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

One has to wonder what the WOMEN in Trump's family and staff think of this.

Melania Trump on cyberbullying, 11/3/16: We need to stop hurting people “made to feel less in looks or intelligence”pic.twitter.com/Si2JEtLtLK — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 29, 2017

This is Ivanka Trump's latest tweet. Did not age well!

"We are all confronted with the choice - to do nothing, or to do something." - Boom Mosby, HUG Project, Thailand#TIPHeroes #EndTrafficking pic.twitter.com/sj5akViyMj

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 28, 2017

Good on Mika for her retort.

And those who point out Trump's total hypocrisy.

Remember the facelift comment comes from someone with a fake tan, an architecturally complex combover and a Scotch-taped necktie. pic.twitter.com/XENPiMp56u — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 29, 2017

THE FINAL WORD: