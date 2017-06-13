Hey Megyn Kelly, Delete Your Career

[Video above shows how Alex Jones treats MSNBC. Maybe Phil Griffin missed that webisode.]

Megyn Kelly is dead to me. I will change the channel when a promo for her show comes on, let alone watch this stupid summer replacement show whose claim to validity is that they "dare to interview the most controversial subjects."

She's been fired from hosting a Sandy Hook Promise gala because of course no parent wants to look at her anymore, ever.

There is nothing "controversial" about denying that the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School happened. Every sane and decent person in the world knows it happened.

Comparisons to interviewing Hitler or Stalin or some other evil person do not apply here. Alex Jones is a nobody loudmouth who says outrageous things because he's insane and his insanity gets him an audience on Youtube. And maybe C&L readers are too classy to have ever sunk into the world of Youtube commenting Alex Jones viewers -- the bottom-feeding conspiracy theory right wing slugs of the internet.

Kelly's excuses are ridiculous:

"I find Alex Jones's suggestion that Sandy Hook was 'a hoax' as personally revolting as every other rational person does," the host continued. "It left me, and many other Americans, asking the very question that prompted this interview: how does Jones, who traffics in these outrageous conspiracy theories, have the respect of the president of the United States and a growing audience of millions.

Maybe because people like you normalize both Alex Jones AND Donald Trump for RATINGS, Megyn.

"President Trump, by praising him and citing him, appearing on his show [in 2015], and giving him White House press credentials, has helped elevate Jones, to the alarm of many." "Our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light — as journalists are supposed to do — on this influential figure, and yes, to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity," Kelly concluded.

Alex Jones does not need a "light shined" on him unless you are trying to exterminate his web show. When InfoWars can publish a photo like this, clearly you're SHARING a light, not shining a light. And you and NBC should go to Hell for it.

The Twitter stream of Sandy Hook mother Nelba Márquez-Greene is worth viewing. She re-tweets the truly horrific messages she receives from Alex Jones viewers, people who will not go away but only be encouraged and endorsed by Megyn Kelly's attention. Here's what she had to say.

Here you go @megynkelly - her name is Ana Grace Márquez-Greene. Say her name- stare at this & tell me it's worth it. @nbc #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/mKrU63KWmA — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

But apparently, rescuing her ratings is far more important to Megyn Kelly than human decency. She wants some of that sweet, sweet Alex Jones audience, because her viewership two episodes in is in the toilet. Her interview last week with Vladimir Putin lost in the ratings to a 60 Minutes RERUN.

And NBC is paying her 17 million bucks. A YEAR.

The fact that Megyn Kelly exists and is "worth" that much to a corporate media is just pathetic. And it was someone's great idea at NBC to hire her and then put on Alex Jones to bring viewers to Father's Day.

Such callousness indicts Kelly, her bosses, and her show, as well as those who would watch it.

Boycott Megyn Kelly's show and make sure it gets canceled quickly. Take your seventeen million dollars, Megyn Kelly, and GO....